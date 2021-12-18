Karnataka’s Catch-All Anti-Conversion Bill: Criminalises Charity, Marriage

As per the bill, mass conversions would mean religious conversion of two or more persons. It means if a family converts to another religion, it can be considered unlawful.

Mass religious conversions have been adopted by several marginalised communities, including Dalits and Adivasis, as a way of emancipation from the caste system. On 14 October 1956, Dr BR Ambedkar, who was the architect of Indian Constitution, had adopted Buddhism along with 3 lakh other Dalits.

In April 2018, over 300 Dalits from Gujarat's Una had converted to Buddhism to protest caste-based discrimination and violence. In several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, there are a large number of Dalit Christians. In Karnataka, there are 30 lakh Dalit Christians, Karnataka Dalit Christian Okkootta, an umbrella organisation for Dalit Christians, claims.