Can Uddhav Thackeray Find a Way to Defeat Shinde Govt Through Supreme Court?

On 27 June, it agreed to hear the petitions filed by Eknath Shinde and his then-rebel MLAs which argued that then-Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal should not be allowed to decide on the disqualification notices against them, as they had sought his removal.

There was a clear legal issue at play here, based on the Nabam Rebia judgment of the Supreme Court in 2016, which had said that it would be unfair for a Speaker/Deputy Speaker to decide on disqualification of MLAs if their post itself was under challenge.

At the same time, Deputy Speaker Zirwal argued that the notice for his removal was not valid as it had not been sent through official channels and therefore could not be verified, and he had communicated his rejection of it to the rebels.

It was understandable that the court needed to hear detailed arguments before it decided whether there was a valid notice for the Deputy Speaker's removal, and that till this was figured out, it wouldn't be fair to allow him to disqualify the 16 rebels to whom notices had been sent.