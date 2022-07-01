How Eknath Shinde Got Around Anti-Defection, Whip Dilemma With Some Help From SC

It had become clear over the last few days that Eknath Shinde did have the support of more than two thirds of the Shiv Sena's elected MLAs, which meant that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was not going to be able to demonstrate a majority on the floor of the house.

The one stumbling block that existed for Shinde's rebels was how to avoid the party whip, that is, directions to vote in a particular way during a motion. With the whip seeming to lie (formally) with Uddhav Thackeray's camp, this technically meant that in any vote, the rebels would nonetheless have to vote as per the former chief minister's instructions.

This would have been a stumbling block in not just a floor test to decide whether the MVA government had support, but also the subsequent floor test to prove that the new government had the requisite majority.

Even after the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister, this remains a possibility, but it will require his faction to now take up the claim of being the real Shiv Sena, which he will find very difficult to establish.