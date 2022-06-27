Maharashtra Crisis: Shinde Moves SC Seeking Stay on Disqualification Notice

Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA and rebel leader Eknath Shinde on Sunday, 26 June, moved the Supreme Court, seeking a stay against the disqualification notice issued by deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal to him and 15 other rebel legislators, calling the move “illegal and unconstitutional.”

A vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala is likely to hear the minister’s plea on Monday, 27 June.

Shinde and a sizeable number of MLAs rebelled against the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on 21 June and are currently in Guwahati, Assam.