'Will Cut VAT, Follow Hindutva,' Says Maharashtra CM Shinde After Trust Vote Win

Shinde also said that he had made up his mind to resign (as the minister in the erstwhile BJP-Sena government) but it was the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who had supported him.

"I had been told by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari that I will soon get a good post,” Shinde also said.

Quoting former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Shinde said the senior NCP leader had told him that an "accident" occurred in Shiv Sena after the formation of the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which came to power in November 2019.

Shinde also alluded to Uddhav Thackeray's statement that NCP chief Sharad Pawar had informed him ahead of the formation of the MVA government that leaders of Congress and NCP were not keen to work under Shinde.

“But after the formation of the MVA government, Ajit Pawar told me that an accident took place in your party (Shiv Sena). We were never against you becoming the chief minister," the new CM stated.

Meanwhile, former CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday challenged the new government led by Eknath Shinde to face the mid-term elections.