Maharashtra Live: Eknath Shinde-BJP Government To Face Floor Test Today
Catch all the live updates from the political crisis in Maharashtra here.
High drama is set to unfold in the Maharashtra Assembly as the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will face a trust vote to prove the majority of their government in a floor test on Monday, 4 July.
In a blow to the Uddhav Thackeray camp, a day before the crucial trust vote, the newly appointed speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, Rahul Narvekar on Sunday night, removed Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary as the legislative party leader.
A letter issued by the Speaker’s office reinstated the new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the Shiv Sena's legislative party leader and also recognised the appointment of Bharat Gogawale as the chief whip of the Sena, removing Sunil Prabhu.
Uddhav Thackeray resigned on 29 June as Maharashtra chief minister. A day later, rebel MLA Shinde swore in to the post. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra's deputy CM.
Thackeray had given in after a long-drawn rebellion within his party with 39 MLAs shifting their allegiance to Shinde.
The trust vote will be held in the Assembly on Monday, the last day of the special two-day session of the House
Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said on Sunday night that since 39 of their MLAs did not obey the party whip, their disqualification has been sought from the new Assembly speaker
However, with the appointment of Bharat Gogawale as the chief whip, the Thackeray faction comprising 16 MLAs will be bound by the whip to be issued by Gogawale for the trust vote
BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar was elected as Speaker in the Maharashtra Assembly on Sunday. He was elected with 164 votes
Thackeray had expelled Shinde from the Sena on Saturday
While Shiva Sena has 55 MLAs, the Shinde camp has 39 MLAs whereas the Thackeray group has 16 MLAs. Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party has 53 MLAs; Congress has 44, and the BJP has 106 members in the Legislative Assembly.
Shiv Sena Calls Meeting of District Chiefs
Shiv Sena has called a meeting of all its District Chiefs on Monday afternoon at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai.
‘Government May Fall in the Next Six Months’: Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday claimed that the Eknath Shinde-BJP government may fall in the next six months.
While addressing NCP legislators and other leaders of the party, he said, "The newly-formed government in Maharashtra may fall in the next six months, hence all should be ready for mid-term polls."
‘BJP Is Marching Towards Autocracy’: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant
Reacting to Sunday's development, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said that his party will challenge this "unconstitutional" decision in court.
Sawant said, “Former Secretary General of Lok Sabha PDT Acharya has given directives that the party leader (chief) has the right to appoint the group leader of the legislative unit of that party. How can you say that (Eknath Shinde) is the (legislative) party leader?"
He added, “We will challenge this decision in court. This is highly unfortunate. The decision is taken on Sunday late night which speaks volumes about how it must have been taken," PTI reported.
He further claimed that the decision amounts to trampling the Constitution and democratic norms. "The BJP is marching towards autocracy,” Sawant said.
