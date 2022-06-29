Uddhav Thackeray To Face Floor Test on Thursday, Sena Moves SC Against Order
The governor has written to the Maharahtra Assembly secretary, calling for a session at 11 am for the floor test.
As political turmoil grips the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wrote to the Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat on Wednesday, 29 June, calling for a special session at 11 am Thursday for the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to prove its majority.
Following this, the Shiv Sena moved the Supreme Court against the floor test order issued by Koshyari. The apex court has agreed to hear the Sena's pleat at 5 pm on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that he will reach Mumbai on Thursday for the floor test against the beleaguered Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress government in Maharashtra.
"In the backdrop of the disturbing political scenario" unfolding in Maharashtra, a special session of the Vidhan Sabha shall be convened with the only agenda of a "no trust vote against the Chief Minister," the governor wrote in his letter.
The majority mark is currently at 144 in the 287-member assembly. The ruling alliance has 152 MLAs. The ruling government will be in minority without the nearly 40 rebel MLAs.
The Governor's Letter
Governor Koshyari cited an email from seven independent MLAs that said that the Uddhav Thackeray "had lost the confidence of the majority on the floor" of the house, making it "imperative to conduct a floor test at the earliest."
He also wrote about the violence unleashed on the house of the 39 rebel MLAs and added that as the "Constitutional Head it was his responsibility to ensure that the Government continues to function with the confidence of the House."
According to the letter, the floor test will be telecast live, and the proceedings will be recorded on camera by the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat through an independent agency.
'Floor Test Order Unlawful,' Says Raut
Meanwhile, Sena spokesperson and alleged that the floor test order was unlawful.
"This is jet speed activity. There are some files lying with the Governor for the past two and a half years, no progress in those. The Governor was waiting for this moment. This is an unlawful activity," Sena spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut told the media on Wednesday.
Shinde's announcement of returning to Mumbai came hours after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis, tipped to make a comeback as the chief minister, met Koshyari at Raj Bhavan Tuesday night and asked him to call for a floor test in the Assembly as the Thackeray-led government had lost majority after the Shinde group's rebellion.
"The issue of disqualification of MLAs is pending with the Supreme Court. The court had asked to not change status quo till 11 July and asked us to approach it if any unlawful activities are done before that. If the Governor's house colludes with the BJP and violates the Constitution and the Assembly's sanctity, the SC will have to intervene. We will approach the Supreme Court and ask for justice. We trust the apex court," he said.
"I respect the Governor and I understand that he is under somebody's pressure," Raut said.
He further said that Fadnavis was aiming to destabilise the government since the day it was formed.
'Will Go to Mumbai on Thursday,' Says Shinde
Shinde told reporters in Guwahati that he will reach Mumbai along with all his rebel MLAs.
"We will go to Mumbai on Thursday to complete the formalities," he said.
The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who have been camping in Guwahati for last one week, are likely to leave for Goa this afternoon, and then go to Mumbai.
A SpiceJet aircraft has been hired and the flight is expected to leave Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport for Goa's Dabolim airport at around 3 pm, sources privy to the development told PTI.
Shinde, who stepped out of the hotel in Guwahati, said he had offered prayers at the Kamakhya temple for peace and prosperity of people of Maharashtra.
