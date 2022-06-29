Uddhav Thackeray To Face Floor Test on Thursday, Sena Moves SC Against Order

As political turmoil grips the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wrote to the Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat on Wednesday, 29 June, calling for a special session at 11 am Thursday for the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to prove its majority.

Following this, the Shiv Sena moved the Supreme Court against the floor test order issued by Koshyari. The apex court has agreed to hear the Sena's pleat at 5 pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that he will reach Mumbai on Thursday for the floor test against the beleaguered Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress government in Maharashtra.

"In the backdrop of the disturbing political scenario" unfolding in Maharashtra, a special session of the Vidhan Sabha shall be convened with the only agenda of a "no trust vote against the Chief Minister," the governor wrote in his letter.