'Dhol & Dancing': When 90-Year-Old Indian Received a Rousing Welcome in Pakistan

Reena grew up as 'Toshi,' with three sisters and two brothers, in a mixed-culture environment, music of Talat Mahmood, and lots of books.

Her family had sent a 15-year-old Reena and her siblings to Solan in March 1947, just a few months ahead of the Partition. At that time, neither her nor her family had imagined that they would never return home.

"For at least 23 years, my mother used to say that we will go back home – 'Earlier, there was British Raj, now Muslims will govern us. It doesn’t mean that we won’t go back home.' Ever since I received the visa, or since I applied for the visa, basically, if anybody asks me, I have been living in Pindi, in my home. Those memories are returning. Of my family... of everyone," Reena Verma told The Quint.