Siblings Separated During Partition Reunite at Kartarpur Corridor
The two siblings reunited for the first time since the partition in 1947.
The Kartarpur corridor connecting India and Paksitan through Punjab opened in November 2019. Since then, stories of family members reuniting after decades continue to make the news from time to time.
In one such story that has surfaced recently, it is seen how a Sikh brother meets his Muslim sister in an emotional reunion that has gone viral. While the names of the siblings are not known, users have speculated that the sister converted to Islam when she moved to Pakistan.
Journalist Man Aman Singh Chhina has shared a picture of the two hugging each other with the caption, "One of the biggest advantages of Kartarpur Corridor has been that long separated siblings from 1947 have been able to meet each other. Just watched a video of a Indian brother and his Pakistani sister meeting in Kartarpur. Makes the eyes well up."
Check out the photo here:
Netizens have reacted to the picture and how heartwarming it is. Here are some reactions from Twitter:
