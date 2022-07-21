With Drum Beats & Dancing, 90-Year-Old Indian Gets Rousing Welcome in Rawalpindi

Childhood memories flooded 90-year-old Reena Verma's mind as she became overjoyed and emotional on visiting her home in Pakistan, which she had to leave 75 years ago at the time of the Partition.

On reaching Prem Nawas Mahalla on Wednesday, the residents in the neighbourhood gave her a rousing welcome. Drums were played and flower petals were showered on her as she arrived, and an excited Verma could not control herself and started dancing.