Taking India-Pakistan Partition Witnesses Back Home Through VR

The largest forced migration recorded in human history is the 1947 partition of India and Pakistan. More than 14 million migrated and over one million perished.

People witnessed mass casualties, were subjected to riots and lost their homes. At the time, Mahatma Gandhi said that no peace would be possible until the refugees displaced were able to return to their homeland.

Project Dastaan makes that return possible.

Project Dastaan is a peace-building initiative which reconnects refugees of the 1947 Partition of India and Pakistan, with their ancestral homes and communities, using film and virtual reality to communicate their stories to the world.