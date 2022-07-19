‘Despite Partition, Only Love’: 90-Year-Old Revisits Childhood Home in Pakistan

Ninety-year-old Reena Verma's 75-year wait came to an end on 16 July, as she crossed the Attari-Wagah border to revisit her childhood home in Pakistan's Rawalpindi. Her family had sent a 15-year-old Reena and her siblings to Solan in March 1947 – just a few months ahead of the partition.

At that time, neither her, nor her family had imagined that they would never return home.