90-Year-Old Indian Woman in Pakistan to Visit Her Ancestral Home After 75 Years

Reena Verma was only 15 years old when she left her childhood home 'Prem Nivas' in Pakistan's Rawalpindi. Her family sent her siblings and her to Solan in March 1947 – just months ahead of the partition.

On Sunday, 16 July, more than 75 years after she left her ancestral home, Reena crossed the Attari-Wagah border to return to revisit 'Prem Nivas.'