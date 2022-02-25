Honouring the ‘Ayah’ – the Forgotten Indian Nannies of the British Raj

The ayah was an indispensable part of the British Raj but was often taken for granted. The historical narrative has also largely overlooked the life stories and tribulations of the thousands of Indian women who worked as nannies looking after the children of British officials and business people working in India.

Now, a campaign led by a London woman of Indian descent has succeeded in securing some modest remedy. English Heritage, which runs the long-standing and prestigious scheme of blue plaques placed on London buildings associated with the famous and deserving, has announced that a plaque will be placed on a former Ayahs’ Home in the Hackney district of London. A ceremony will be held to unveil the plaque later this year.