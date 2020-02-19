QBullet: J&K Bypolls Deferred; British MP’s Visa Was Revoked

The bypolls to panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir scheduled to be held next month has been postponed apprehending trouble and inputs from security agencies, the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar said late on Tuesday, 18 February.

The decision to postpone the by-elections came after the notification was announced for two of the eight phases, which were to begin from 5 March.

“… home department government of Jammu and Kashmir vide its letter dated 18-2-2020 had advised the election authority to consider deferring of the conduct of polls based on credible inputs from the law enforcement agencies,” the notification said.

(Source: Hindustan Times)