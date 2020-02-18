What’s Prashant Kishor’s Bihar Game Plan? Read Between the Lines

Political consultant-turned-politician Prashant Kishor is presently one of the most interesting political entities in India, linked as he is to some key regional players like YS Jaganmohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh, Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, MK Stalin in Tamil Nadu and, to some extent, Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray in Maharashra.

But on Tuesday, 18 February, Kishor announced his political plan in his home state – Bihar. Addressing a press conference in Patna, Kishor said that he is launching a ‘Baat Bihar ki’ campaign from 20 February and his aim is to mobilise 10 lakh people, mostly youth, by 20 March to join a “mission” for the development of Bihar. By June, he hopes to reach 1 crore people.

According to Kishor, “This mission is a long-term plan and not aimed at the upcoming elections in the state”.

Kishor, who was recently expelled from the Janata Dal (United) by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, categorically said that he is not joining any party or alliance.