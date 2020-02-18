Why Isn’t Govt Intervening in the Telecom Sector Crisis?

Vodafone has the option of going to NCLT and declaring themselves bankrupt After that, there can be partial recovery because there's not much left to give. Apart from this, Vodafone has 50,000 employees whose jobs are at risk. For the customers, they have two options remaining which are Jio and Airtel. You have seen the aggressive marketing of Jio which included free data to expand markets but these two companies don't have the infrastructure to serve all of Vodafone's customers. So this transition will also be a difficult one When two players are left, in a duopoly the bigger player becomes the dominant one and that can result in a cartel and your call prices could shoot up.