Vishal Bhardwaj Opens Up on Prime Minister, Protests & Patriotism

Pressing concern has been for the past three-four years, since the regime changed...when we criticize this government or the policies of this government, we don’t endorse Congress. My concern now is that when I think of a poem, when I think of a story now, I have to think twice. And when it goes to a money man or to a platform, they also scrutinize it that how the system will take it. We never thought about it. And whenever we made films, ‘Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola’ was released in Congress regime. I never thought about the fact that Rahul Gandhi’s name has been used in it. Politician Shabana Ji tells her son that look at Rahul, how well is he doing. Rahul Gandhi or Congress or Yuva Congress never gave us threats. I never even thought about it. So that is a sad thing. This is one big thing. I think they should do introspection and be broad minded and you know be big-hearted. They have mandate, they are in power, they should be big-hearted. We are also the citizens of this country. It’s not like we are foreigners. How can we be anti-nationals? Coining terms like ‘Tukde-tukde Gang’ and ‘Urban Naxals’, what the hell is this? We are also citizens of this country. Just because we don’t agree with you does not mean we are not from this country. Previously, when you didn’t agree with us, were you also not of this country? When there were riots in your state, then too you belonged to this country. Today, when you are in power, you still are from this country. We acknowledge the fact that you are the Prime Minister of this country. We do.