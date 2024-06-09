ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Cricket’s Most Iconic Rivalry Hits America, Toss at 7:30pm

India vs Pakistan: Latest news and live updates of T20 World Cup 2024 today's match between Ind vs Pak in New York.

Snapshot

  • The latest instalment of cricket's most iconic rivalry – India vs Pakistan – is being played today in New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

  • India commenced their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a comfortable 8-wicket triumph over Ireland.

  • On the contrary, Pakistan were involved in the biggest upset of this competition, as they suffered a defeat against the USA in their opening encounter.

  • This will be the 13th T20I meeting between these teams. In the prior 12 meetings, India won on 9 occasions, whilst Pakistan won three matches.

  • Toss will take place at 7:30pm, with the match slated to begin at 8pm.

6:43 PM , 09 Jun

India vs Pakistan Live Score: Familiar Foes Meet on New Shores

India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Let's be honest here, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 has not – barring a few upsets – lived up to the hype, predominantly owing to batting conditions. The tournament is screaming for an epic showdown between two giants, and it is exactly what we can expect today, when cricket's most iconic rivalry – India vs Pakistan – will be rekindled in New York.

At the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, India, the inaugural champions, will take on Pakistan, the 2009 winners, with thousands of South Asian expats in attendance.

