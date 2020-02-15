Kejriwal Strikes The Balance Between Art and Science in Politics

If he had revved up such an unbeatable combination of voters, why did he need to play the “soft Hindutva” card? Honestly, such a line of questioning ignores the harsh realities of power politics. It ignores the fact that an electorate is fallible, that ordinary people are vulnerable to transient biases, they can get swayed by fake religious invocations, they often need an emotional anti-dote to negative symbolism. So, if Arvind Kejriwal had to sing the Hanuman Chalisa or maintain a stoic/strategic silence on the Citizenship Amendment Act, we must cut him that slack. It was a tactical necessity to win the ultimate war.