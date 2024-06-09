PM Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony Live Updates: Ahead of Swearing-in, PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat

PM Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony Live Updates: Narendra Modi is scheduled to take oath as the Prime Minister of India for a third consecutive term at 7:15 PM on Sunday, 9 June. The oath of office will be administered by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan's Forecourt.
On Friday, 7 June, PM Modi had met President Murmu to stake claim to form the government. This comes after he was unanimously declared the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the post of PM during a key meeting held earlier in the day.
The oath-taking ceremony will be attended by several world leaders, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kumar Dahal 'Prachanda', and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. Stay tuned to The Quint for live updates!
A three-layered security apparatus will be set up in Delhi due to the oath-taking ceremony.
Around 8,000 people have been invited for the swearing-in.
PM Modi was declared the NDA's prime ministerial candidate during a meeting of NDA partners on Friday, 7 June.
The proposal was seconded by JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu – who have emerged as the 'king-makers' of this election.
The PM-designate met BJP veteran leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their respective residences following the meeting.
President Droupadi Murmu offers curd to leader of the NDA & PM-designate Narendra Modi after accepting his claim to form the next government of India.
(Photo: X/BJP)
National Capital of Delhi on High Alert
The national capital has been put on high alert ahead of the oath-taking ceremony. A three-layered security apparatus has been set up: Delhi Police personnel will be deployed outside the ring of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Central forces and the President's security in the inner ring, news agency PTI reported.
"Around 2500 police personnel, including five companies of paramilitary and Delhi Armed Police (DAP) jawans, have been planned to be deployed around the venue," a police official was quoted as saying by PTI.
PM Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony Live Updates: Who's Attending the Swearing-In?
President Murmu To Administer Oath of Office Today
