House of the Dragon 2 Trailer: King Aegon vs Rhaenyra in Targaryen Civil War

HBO has released two competing trailers for the upcoming second season of House of the Dragon, focusing on the Targaryen Civil War. One trailer highlights Rhaenyra's faction, known as 'team black', while the other showcases Alicent's faction, dubbed 'team green'.
The season begins after the death of King Viserys I, with his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and wife Alicent (Olivia Cooke) locked in a battle for the Iron Throne.
The latest trailers highlight the ongoing clash between the Green and Black Councils, vying for the support of King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) respectively. Featuring stunning scenery, majestic palaces, and awe-inspiring dragons, the trailers offer a glimpse into the epic conflict ahead.
Here's a look at Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen's side:
And here is King Aegon:
The second season of House of the Dragon, produced by Martin, Ryan Condal, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis, will debut on the Max streaming platform on 16 June.
