House of the Dragon 2 Trailer: King Aegon vs Rhaenyra in Targaryen Civil War

HBO has released two competing trailers for the upcoming second season of House of the Dragon, focusing on the Targaryen Civil War. One trailer highlights Rhaenyra's faction, known as 'team black', while the other showcases Alicent's faction, dubbed 'team green'.

The season begins after the death of King Viserys I, with his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and wife Alicent (Olivia Cooke) locked in a battle for the Iron Throne.