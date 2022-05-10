'India’s Poor Failed by Judiciary & Middle-Class': SC Advocate on Demolitions

In Delhi, there’s a very nice rehabilitation policy called the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) policy. The DUSIB policy says that before you demolish any place, you have to the 'first' survey of the area. After the 'first' survey, you do a 'second' survey because some people might have missed the 'first' survey because they might have been at work or were unavailable.

After the 'second' survey is done, then you work out details of all those who are eligible for rehabilitation. People who are eligible for it are those who have been residents of the area from 2015 and earlier. The person will have to show proof that he or she was there at least before 2015.

After the two surveys are done, the authorities have to figure out if that land is needed for public purpose? In most cases, no. Like in Jahangirpuri, it’s not like they needed the land for public purpose. So, if they don’t need it for a public purpose, you do rehabilitation in situ. You reorganise the place, you clean the place, you broaden the roads.

If the land is needed for a public purpose, then you first relocate those you want to evict. The relocation should happen close by, and to be paid for by the government. Then you give the people you want to evict due notice, you tell them they are being relocated. It has to be close by, not 30-40 km away. So, that’s the DUSIB policy. Did they follow the DUSIB policy while doing all this? The rehabilitation plan is to be made by DUSIB.

The Supreme Court in four judgements said that these arbitrary demolitions must stop, and that there is a right to housing. These four judgements are Shantistar, SP Gupta, Chameli Singh, and Nawab Khan.

The latest judgement is Sudama Singh in 2021, and Ajay Maken in 2021 – both in the Delhi High Court. Sudama Singh was even confirmed by the Supreme Court when the SLP was withdrawn.