Banjara Market Demolished Again: 'Resettle Us Anywhere,' Shopkeepers Urge Govt

Saini also echoes the authorities in alleging that the shopkeepers who live on the Banjara Market land are encroaching and need to, therefore, be removed.

In October last year, ahead of the imminent Diwali flurry, 250 shops and houses, which stood illegally on Banjara Market, were razed to the ground.

While shopkeepers who lived and worked there incurred significant losses due to the demolition, the shops and hutments mushroomed again owing to an apparent lack of alternatives for those who were being turned away. Some even told The Quint that they had participated in meetings with high-placed officials in the aftermath of October's demolitions, and were told they will be allotted space elsewhere.

On being asked about the same, Saini, however, said on Tuesday: