Locals, Congress Workers Protest in Shaheen Bagh Ahead of MCD's Demolition Drive

Protests broke out in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area where a demolition drive is expected to be carried out on Monday, 9 May. Shaheen Bagh was the epicentre of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in 2019-20.

Locals and Congress workers reportedly sat on the roads and stood in the way of the bulldozers brought for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi's drive against illegal settlements. Visuals emerging from the area also showed some people climbing atop a bulldozer. Some protesters were detained by the police, as per reports.