Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Punjab Farmers Leave for 72-Hour Anti-Govt Protest in UP

Farmers from Punjab on Wednesday, 17 August, left for Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri to participate in a 72-hour-long protest against the Centre on the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).

The SKM farmers had decided to hold a protest from 18-20 August to seek "justice" in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Farmers are also demanding the withdrawal of cases registered against them during the stir against the Centre's now-withdrawn farm laws, compensation to families of farmers who died during the course of the yearlong protest and legal guarantee for the minimum support price of crops.