Caught on Camera: Union Min Ajay Misra Abuses Media on Being Asked About Son

Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra on Wednesday, 15 December, was caught abusing, misbehaving and lunging at the media on being asked about the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, which revealed that incident involving the murder of four farmers and a journalist in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri was "premeditated". The video has since gone viral on social media.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri in October after being run over by a convoy of cars. Ashish Misra, the son of Ajay Misra, who owned one of the cars involved in the incident, was later arrested under murder charges.

The video was taken when the minister was inaugurating an oxygen plant at the Mother-Child Care Center in Lakhimpur Kheri.

He asked one of the journalists to switch off his phone and asked him if he was mad. Then, he told another journalist to ask if a charge sheet had been filed and go and ask the Special Investigation Team investigating the matter.