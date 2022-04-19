‘Hope in Justice System Restored’: SKM After SC Sets Aside Ashish Mishra’s Bail

"Justice should be given to the farmers implicated in the Lakhimpur Kheri case and its eyewitnesses should be given protection," said the consortium of farmers that had carried out more than a year long agitation to protest the now-repealed three farm laws.

"Efforts were on to save the criminals from the very beginning in this heinous murder that took place on 3 October, and justice has been achieved only after repeated intervention of the Supreme Court. After this order, there is no justification left for Teni to continue in the Union Cabinet," the farmers said.