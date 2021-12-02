Farm Laws Repealed, but Agricultural Reforms Are Still Needed

The Centre’s retreat from the three farm laws after a year-long protest by farmers tells us that without trust, even well-intentioned and much-needed laws will be suspect. The laws on agri-trading, contract farming and stock holding were promulgated as ordinances in June last year, when COVID-19 restrictions on movement and public gatherings were in place. They were ratified last September without debate or reference to a Parliamentary Standing Committee for clause-by-clause scrutiny. Given this government’s record of doing the exact opposite of what it says (for example, ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’), the haste in passing the laws aroused suspicion.

The repeal of the laws does not invalidate the reforms they sought to achieve. The victory of protesting farmers from northwest India will blow back on them. The laws needed improvement, not repeal. If the Prime Minister had behaved like a Pradhan Sevak and reached out to the protesting farmers, the laws could perhaps have been saved.