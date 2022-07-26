Lakhimpur Case: Allahabad HC Denies Bail to BJP Minister's Son, Ashish Mishra

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, 26 July, rejected the bail petition of Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 2021.

The verdict was delivered by a Lucknow bench of the court comprising of Justice Krishna Pahal, which said that Mishra, if granted bail, might influence witnesses.

Ashish, whose car was part of the convoy that ran over eight people, including four protesting farmers, in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur last year, is the prime accused in the murder and conspiracy case.

The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Ashish in February this year. However, the Supreme Court in April set aside the bail order and had directed the high court to reconsider his bail plea after affording adequate opportunity to the victims' side.