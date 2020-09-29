What is MSP? Why are Farmers Protesting Over It & Who Needs It?

The 2015 Shanta Kumar Committee found that only around 6 percent of farmers actually sell their crops at MSP rates. This is because procurement at MSP by the government does not happen in a uniform manner, and, because it is the same across India, doesn’t necessarily benefit all farmers.

For instance, the C2 of paddy increased by 11.2 percent in Bihar from 2004-05 to 2014-15 and 11.9 percent in West Bengal, while the MSP – based on a weighted average of C2 across the country – rose by 10.6 percent in the same period (according to the Hindustan Times).

Government procurement under MSP is only done in a large way for wheat and rice, given their importance for the PDS system. The National Food Security Act 2013 creates an obligation on the government to ensure the PDS system provides grain at a subsidized rate, hence this demand.

This also explains why the protests against the Farm Bills have been strongest in Punjab and Haryana, which produce these crops in massive quantities. More than 85 percent of wheat and paddy grown in Punjab, and 75 percent of the two crops in Haryana, is bought by the government at MSP rates according to data from the Agriculture Ministry.

To illustrate this point, Punjab, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh account for 50 percent of the rice procured under the MSP mechanism. Paddy farmers in other states, even such as West Bengal where there is high production and consumption, do not really benefit from the MSP regime. For wheat, it is Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh which account for the lion’s share of procurement under the MSP system.

The Hindustan Times notes that according to the National Sample Survey’s data from 2012-13, only 13.5 percent of paddy farmers actually benefited from the MSP system, and only 16.2 percent of all paddy farmers in India availed of it. Only 32.2 percent of paddy farmers were even aware of the system, 39.2 percent for wheat farmers.