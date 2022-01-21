Second Chargesheet Filed in Lakhimpur Kheri Case; Seven Farmers Arrested

A second chargesheet has been filed against seven farmers over the death of two BJP workers and a driver during the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, according to a report by NDTV.

The first chargesheet filed in October last year had named the main accused, Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Sharma, who allegedly drove an SUV into a crowd of protesters, killing 8 people, including farmers.

The farmers named in the second chargesheet have been arrested although it not clear whether all of them have been charged with murder.