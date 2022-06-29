Prophet Row: Prayagraj Police Demands Rs 1 Crore From Violence Accused

Prayagraj police has sent an estimate of over Rs 1 crore in damages to claim tribunal for recovery. These damages account for the loss of public property during violence in the city on 10 June during protests against inflammatory remarks by former Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma.

"The evaluation includes the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) truck that was burnt, several CCTV cameras that were destroyed, three motorcycles which were burnt and a day's salary of PAC personnel who were deployed in the aftermath of the violence. The loss is evaluated and sent to claim tribunal which will issue recovery notices to the accused," Ajay Kumar, Prayagraj senior superintendent of police, told The Quint.