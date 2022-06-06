Who Are Nupur Sharma & Naveen Jindal, BJP Leaders Who Angered Arab Nations?

About 10 days ago, during a TV prime time show, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) national spokesperson Nupur Sharma made controversial comments about Prophet Muhammad that resulted in protests in several parts of the country and now, condemnation on a global stage.

While the outrage in India and the First Information Reports (FIRs) against Sharma were initially ignored, with middle-eastern countries summoning Indian ambassadors over the controversial remarks, the BJP finally expelled Sharma and Delhi media head Naveen Jindal, who also made derogatory remarks against the Prophet.

After the expulsion, both the leaders issued statements clarifying what they had said.

So who are Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal? What’s the controversy? How has BJP handled the outrage?