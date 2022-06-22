Nupur Sharma’s Remarks Show India in Bad Light, Far From Reality: Ajit Doval
Doval said, "India has been projected or some disinformation has been spread against India."
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, in an interview with news agency ANI, said that now suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad have shown India in a light that is far from reality.
On being asked if her remarks have damaged India’s reputation, Doval said:
“It has, in the sense that India has been projected or some disinformation has been spread against India which is far from the reality. Probably there is a need for us to engage them and talk to them and convince them. And you will find that wherever we have gone, wherever we have engaged with the concerned people, both outside and inside, we have been able to convince them. When people get emotionally aroused, their behaviour is a little disproportionate.”
During a TV prime-time show, BJP’s national spokesperson Nupur Sharma had made controversial comments about Prophet Muhammad, which resulted in protests in several parts of the country and condemnation on a global stage.
While the outrage in India and the First Information Reports (FIRs) against Sharma were initially ignored, with West Asian countries summoning Indian ambassadors over the controversial remarks, the BJP had finally suspended Sharma and expelled Delhi media head Naveen Jindal, who had also made derogatory remarks against the Prophet.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on 11 June had issued a summons to Nupur Sharma, in connection with the case pertaining to her derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
An FIR was registered against Sharma by the Pydhonie Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
The notice has been issued under section 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, asking the suspended BJP spokesperson to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am on 25 June.
‘Committed To Extending All Help to Minorities’: Doval on Gurdwara Blast in Kabul
Doval also termed the recent blasts of Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan’s Kabul as unfortunate and said that India was committed to extending all help to minorities in that country.
A group of unidentified gunmen had opened fire inside the Gurdwara on 18 June, while two blasts had rocked the place of worship.
Commenting on the incident, Doval said, “We have given visas to a large number of Sikhs and as flights become available, some of them will be coming back. We will look at the cases of Sikhs very very sympathetically. It was a very unfortunate incident. We have assured Sikhs and Hindus there that India will stand by its commitment.”
(With inputs from ANI.)
