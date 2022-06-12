AIMIM Chief Owaisi Distances Himself From Party MP's 'Hang Nupur Sharma' Remark

On being asked why he made those remarks, Jaleel said, "I was called by the Commissioner of Police to the protest spot as the situation was volatile and the crowd temper was high. I had to speak the language of the crowd," as per The Indian Express.

However, the MP later expressed regret over his remarks.

"We are not a Banana Republic. As a lawmaker, I know that it is reprehensible to hang people on the streets. My intent was to state that there should be some stringent action against her," the MP added.

Meanwhile, Owaisi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over its initial inaction regarding Sharma's remarks, saying that the party only took action after global condemnation.