One Militant Killed During Foiled Infiltration Attempt at LoC, One Soldier Dead
Till Tuesday, as many as 125 terrorists have been killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, reports suggested.
As militant was killed and an army soldier lost his life during a gunfight as security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday, 8 July.
Following the foiled attempt along the LoC at Guran Nallah Amrohi in north Kashmir’s Karnah sector, Firstpost reported that an AK rifle with three magazines and 200 rounds, three pistols with four magazines, and four hand grenades were recovered from the spot.
News agency ANI reported that till Tuesday this year, as many as 125 terrorists have been killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Firstpost, quoting an intelligence report stated that 141 terrorists including 82 foreigners, are still active in the region.
The report further added that of the 141 active militants, 59 are locals recruited by various terror outfits, such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).
Tribune, reporting on the incident, said that army troops noticed suspicious movement of militants along the LoC. Officials said that the militants opened fire, which was met with retaliatory efforts leading to one militant losing his life.
Firstpost quote reports which suggest that in June 2021 alone, as many as six terrorists and 28 militants have been neutralised.
Security forces neutralised 20 terrorists in January, seven in February, 13 in March, 24 in April and 27 in May, the report added.
ANI quoted a top government official citing intelligence inputs, who said that nearly 200 terrorists are waiting on launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Earlier, security forces received intelligence reports that over a dozen terrorist launch pads have again become active across the Line of Control (LoC).
(With inputs from Firstpost and Tribune)
