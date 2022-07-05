'Joined BJP of His Own Will': Rajouri Sarpanch on Arrested J&K LeT Terrorist

Was a "wanted" Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member, arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Reasi district on Sunday, 3 July, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member? Even as the row over his political link intensifies, the party continues to defend itself.

The Lashkar terrorist, named Talib Hussain Shah, belonged to Rajouri's Draj village and was appointed the social media incharge of the BJP's Minority Morcha in the Union Territory earlier in May.

The Quint spoke to Sufi Alam Din, the sarpanch of Draj, who confirmed that Shah was a BJP member.