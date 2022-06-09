Targeted Killing of Kashmir's Civilians in 2022: A Timeline

After the recent spate of killings, government employees belonging to the Hindu community staged protests demanding that they be transferred to a different location. They also refused to join their duties in Kashmir.

Kashmiri Pandit employees, appointed under the Prime Minister’s employment package, staged a protest at Press Colony in Srinagar seeking their safety and relocation outside the Valley. The protesters were part of the 4,000 Kashmiri Pandits, who have been living in transit camps in various parts of the Valley after they were given government jobs under the special package.