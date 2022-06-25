'150 Militants Ready at Launchpads Across LoC To Infiltrate Into J&K': Official

There are about 150 militants present at the launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC) ready to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir while 500 to 700 more are undergoing training at eleven terror camps there, a senior Army officer said on Saturday, 25 June.

He said security forces have successfully thwarted infiltration attempts by the militants along the LoC in the Valley.

“There are about 500 to 700 people at the 11 training camps at Manshera, Kotli and Muzaffarabad across the LoC,” the Army officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

As per the intelligence inputs, he said, there are about 150 terrorists at the launchpads in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir ready to infiltrate into J&K.