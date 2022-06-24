Jammu And Kashmir to Host G-20 Summit Next Year, High-Level Committee Formed

Jammu and Kashmir is set to host the Group of Twenty (G20) leaders’ summit in 2023 as India will assume the presidency of the group from Indonesia later this year. A five-person high level committee for its overall coordination was formed by the Union Territory government on Thursday, 23 June.

The committee was established in response to a notification from the Ministry of External Affairs on 4 June. The Union Territory's housing and urban development department's chief secretary will preside over it, as per an official directive issued on Thursday.