11 Gunfights in 2022: Why Is J&K Police Intensifying Crackdown on Militancy?

The first month of 2022 has seen 11 gunfights in the Kashmir region, in which 21 militants – eight of them Pakistanis – have been killed, setting the stage for what security forces describe as a strategy to keep the total number of active ‘ultras’ at 100 this year.

On Sunday, five militants were killed in two back-to-back ambushes in Budgam district of central Kashmir and Naira village in Pulwama.

Police said among the killed were a top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Zahid Wani and a foreign militant named ‘Kafeel Bhai’. Another slain youth, 17-year-old Inayat Mir, has been described by police as a ‘hybrid militant’.