Indian Flag Images: Tiranga Display Pictures for Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter
Har Ghar Tiranga: Citizens are asked to make the Indian flag as social media display pictures till 15 August 2022.
As India is preparing to celebrate Independence Day on 15 August 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens of India to put the 'tiranga' as their display pictures on all their social media profiles. He has asked the citizens to display the Indian national flag as the profile picture on all their social media accounts from 2 August 2022 to 15 August 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made this announcement on his Mann ki Baat show on Sunday, 31 July 2022.
The special campaign is known as 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and it will be organised between 13 August 2022 to 15 August 2022. The campaign aims to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' was going to turn into a mass movement.
The prime minister of India has changed his profile picture and made it the tiranga or Indian national flag on Tuesday, 2 August 2022. The citizens of India have also been requested to do the same.
Here are a few images of the Indian national flag that you can use as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter profile pictures. You can use these pictures on other social media handles as well.
Tiranga: Indian National Flag Pictures for WhatsApp
Tiranga: Indian National Flag Pictures for Facebook
Tiranga: Indian National Flag Pictures for Twitter
