Indian Flag Images: Tiranga Display Pictures for Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter

As India is preparing to celebrate Independence Day on 15 August 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens of India to put the 'tiranga' as their display pictures on all their social media profiles. He has asked the citizens to display the Indian national flag as the profile picture on all their social media accounts from 2 August 2022 to 15 August 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made this announcement on his Mann ki Baat show on Sunday, 31 July 2022.

The special campaign is known as 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and it will be organised between 13 August 2022 to 15 August 2022. The campaign aims to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' was going to turn into a mass movement.