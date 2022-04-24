'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi Talks About 'Cashless Day Outs', Water Conservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly Sunday radio address to the nation Mann Ki Baat spoke about the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, 'cashless day outs', need to conserve water among other things.

Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya or the Prime Minister Museum was dedicated to the nation on Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary this year. The Museum inaugurated earlier this month by the PM has now been opened to the citizens of the country.

The PM said that "people are donating many items to museums, adding to the cultural heritage of India." He also encouraged children to visit museums with their friends during their summer vacations.