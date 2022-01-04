Photos of Indian Army Hoisting Flag at Galwan Valley on New Year Flood Twitter
These images were shared by leaders of the ruling party, among others.
Photos of the Indian Army hoisting the national flag at the Galwan Valley, on New Year day, flooded social media on Tuesday, 4 January.
- 01/02
Photos of the Indian Army hoisting the national flag on the Galwan Valley, on New Year day, flooded social media on Tuesday, 4 January.
(Photo Courtesy: Shobha Karandlaje/Twitter)
- 02/02
Photos of the Indian Army hoisting the national flag on the Galwan Valley, on New Year day, flooded social media on Tuesday, 4 January.
(Photo Courtesy: Shobha Karandlaje/Twitter)
These images were shared by leaders of the ruling party, among others, and come after a video was shared by the Chinese state-sponsored media in which the People's Liberation Army (PLA) can be seen unfurling the Chinese flag at the Galwan Valley.
While it is unclear which part of the valley Chinese media’s video has been shot, the Opposition had targeted the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi saying that "only the tricolour suits the Galwan valley" and that China must be given a befitting reply.
Senior Congress leader and LoP in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge asked if PM Modi will give himself a "clean chit" when it comes to Galwan.
Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed called it a "provocation to our sovereignty".
Earlier, on Tuesday, 4 January, satellite imagery shared by geo-intelligence expert Damien Symon suggested that China may be building a bridge across the Pangong Lake in the Chinese territory of Eastern Ladakh. The bridge, which will reportedly serve to join the northern and southern banks of the lake, will boost China's road connectivity in the sensitive border region, thereby facilitating the speedy movement of the nation's army and weaponry.
The satellite imagery shows that the construction is near the Galwan valley region, where the armies of the two nations had engaged in a violent faceoff in 2020.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.