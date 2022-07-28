Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian Flag Hoisted at CWG Village in Birmingham

Several athletes, including the hockey men's and women's teams of India, took part in the flag-hoisting ceremony at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Village, Birmingham, on the eve of the opening ceremony, which will be held on Thursday.



Team India's Chef de Mission, Rajesh Bhandari, hoisted the flag in a ceremony filled with music and dance. Besides him, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Acting President Anil Khanna, IOA Treasurer Anandeshwar Panday, Anil Dhupar, the Deputy Chef de Mission for the Games, and other IOA officials were also present at the event.

