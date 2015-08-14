How Pingali Venkayya’s Flag Became the Tiranga We Know Today
India’s national flag has seen a lot of variations through the years. Here’s a quick recap of the major designs.
(This story was first published on 14 August 2015. It is being reposted from The Quint’s archives on the eve of Independence Day.)
All of us take pride in the tricolour, our national flag, our tiranga. But do we know that it took a long time and a lot of effort for the tricolour to arrive at its present avatar?
Here’s a quick look at the history of our national flag. Pingali Venkayya designed the initial draft of our current tricolour. Mahatma Gandhi added the white strip to Venkayya’s saffron and green design. Lala Hansraj suggested the Dharm Chakra.
Share this video, and spread the history behind our national flag.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.