Mann Ki Baat: Ahead of I-Day, PM Urges People To Use Tricolor as Profile Picture

PM Modi also called the drive a "mass movement". Har Ghar Tiranga will be observed from 13 to 15 August.

The drive to change social media profile pictures is starting from 2 August because it happens to be Pingali Venkayya's birth anniversary, the person who designed our national flag, said the PM.

He also spoke of 'Azadi Ki Railgadi Aur Railway Station' a programme being run by the railway ministry to spread awareness about the role of the Indian railways during the freedom struggle.