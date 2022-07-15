This Independence Day, Let's Celebrate India's SeculaRhythm
Are you truly proud of being an Indian if you are not proud of being secular?
Concept: Ritu Kapur Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia Illustrations: Aroop Mishra Producer: Zijah Sherwani
With India completing 75 years of Independence, The Quint is celebrating the soul of the country – its secularism.
We are bringing stories of unity, love, and music from across India in our month-long campaign, SeculaRhythm.
Why SeculaRhythm?
As the country struggles to keep up the spirit of secularism, when the term itself has become a slur, we aim to instil a sense of pride in India's secular fabric. Let's remember to rejoice the spirit of Unity in Diversity!
Coming Soon!
