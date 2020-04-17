QChennai: Rich People Brought COVID-19 to TN, Says CM & More
1. Rich People Brought COVID-19 to State: CM
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that it was the rich who “imported” COVID-19 by visiting foreign countries and other states. Asked whether the government had been considering granting any solatium to families of those who died of COVID-19, Palaniswami said: “Only the rich have got this disease. Where did the poor get this [COVID-19]? It was them [the rich] who brought this.”
He said: “One could talk freely with the poor and there is fear only on seeing the rich. Because they visited foreign countries and imported the disease.” “Also, many persons visited other States and there is a disease here because of that,” Palaniswami said. “However, it did not originate from here,” the chief minister added.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. Hundreds in Madurai Violate Lockdown to Give Bull a Grand Funeral
While the nationwide lockdown has been extended to 3 May and more stringent measures are being enforced by state governments, thousands of people in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai took to the streets to join a long procession for the funeral of a bull.
The jallikattu-cum-temple bull in a village in Alanganallur in Madurai breathed its last on 12 April. While the state governments have insisted to keep funerals a low-key affair with less than 10 close relatives, the villagers wanted to pay their respects to their favourite bull with grandeur. Bulls in Alanganallur and other villages such as Palamedu, Avaniapuram are highly revered and seen as the pride of the land.
3. TN Farmers Abandon Watermelon on Fields as Demand Dips in Lockdown
Around this time every year, pushcarts bearing juicy watermelons and muskmelons line every corner of Chennai city. Now, with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown in place across the country, this sign of summer has been missing. Meanwhile, the scene in the farming fields is heartbreaking.
Farmers in Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts who grow these melons are facing a tough time with reducing demand. “A lot of these fruits go to the juice making industry - restaurants, juice shops, tea shops, and the likes. But now with the lockdown, farmers are unable to move their produce. They are now abandoning full-grown fruits in their fields,” says Alladi Mahadevan, an organic farmer from the region.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. 11 Indonesian Nationals in Salem Sent to Chennai’s Puzhal Jail
A total of 16 persons, including 11 Indonesian nationals, were sent to Puzhal prison from Salem for judicial remand, on Thursday. The Salem city police recently charged 11 Indonesian nationals and five local residents under seven sections based on a complaint of the Village Administrative Officer of Kitchipalayam for indulging in religious preaching, violating visa norms.
Among the 16 persons, five were treated for COVID-19 at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and the remaining persons were quarantined at the hospital. Hearing the case, Judicial Magistrate -II remanded the accused till 25 April.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. Now, Parties, NGOs Can Distribute Relief Items
The Madras High Court has permitted volunteers and political parties to distribute relief material to people affected by lockdown. Earlier, an order stated that all relief materials must be routed to the public through government machinery, to ensure social distancing is maintained.
The court held that the government directive was ‘not well-founded’. However, organisations have been asked to give prior information to local officials, and conduct distribution only after being cleared by the food safety officer. Government officials need to be informed about the distribution 48 hours in advance. The court has put in place further restrictions: Not more than three people can participate in food distribution. Police presence is a must to ensure social distancing.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
